Driver in Harbour Bridge crash identified

The driver of the allegedly stolen automobile that was concerned in a fiery crash on the Sydney Harbour Bridge has been recognized by police.

NSW Police say the motive force is a 19-year-old Queensland man after releasing a photograph of his distinctive hand tattoo within the hopes of figuring out him.

An outline of the person was additionally launched, revealing he’s of caucasian look, 175cm tall and was carrying a black hooded jacket and crimson shorts on the time of the incident.

“Following a public appeal for information to identify a man involved in a crash on the Sydney Harbour Bridge on Monday, police have since identified him as a 19-year-old man from Queensland,” police mentioned in a press release.

“Police thank the public and media for their assistance.

“Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue.”

No expenses have been laid towards the person.

It is alleged the person stole a Toyota Kluger as its proprietor modified a tyre, moments earlier than crashing it at excessive velocity into oncoming site visitors on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

The Kluger collided with a HiAce van and a 3rd car earlier than flipping onto its roof and bursting into flames.

Dashcam footage exhibits close by drivers leaping into motion and shifting rapidly to evaluate the three automobiles concerned, together with the motive force trapped contained in the flipped SUV with a smoking engine.

The fiery crash closed all lanes on the bridge, resulting in site visitors chaos and a large gridlock.

Police had been compelled to desert their automobiles on the bridge ramps and run in the direction of the scene.

The 19-year-old man was rushed to hospital, the place he’s in a critical however steady situation and beneath police guard.

“He cut me off doing about 110 km/h,” Keni Vukici, one of many rescuers, instructed The Sydney Morning Herald.

“After the impact it was just mayhem, but it didn’t occur to me the guy who cut me off was the one upside down.”

The former bodyguard mentioned his instincts instantly kicked in and he jumped out to rescue the individuals who had been trapped.

Mr Vukici ran to the Kluger and helped pull the motive force out.

“We actually had to hold him down at one point,” he mentioned.

“He was yelling out ‘Get off me!’ then passing out again … it was insane.”

When the black SUV exploded into flames minutes later, bystanders rapidly moved to hold the motive force away from hazard.

An officer from the Transport Management Centre single-handedly pushed the HiAce van out of the best way of the flames.

The van’s driver, a 31-year-old man, was trapped earlier than police rescue officers lower the door and freed him.

He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital with pelvic and leg accidents in a critical however steady situation.

Mr Vukici additionally helped one other man take away a 53-year previous girl who was unable to get out of the third automobile, which was badly broken when the Kluger bumped into it.

She was handled on the scene by paramedics and brought to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital with non-life threatening accidents.