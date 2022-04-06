Driver keeps his cool as elephant gets too close to bus, cracks windshield. Watch

A video that’s equal components scary and intriguing was lately shared on-line. The video showcases how a bus driver saved his cool throughout his encounter with an elephant. There is an opportunity that the video will depart you surprised.

IAS officer Supriya Sahu posted the video on Twitter. She additionally shared a descriptive caption whereas tweeting the video. “Don’t know who is the driver of this government bus but he is certainly Mr Cool. The way he handled the supervision check by Mr Elephant it was like business as usual between them,” she wrote. In her tweet she additionally gave the video credit score to a person named Okay.Vijay. The publish is full with two hastags that are #elephants and #noconflict.

The video is captured from contained in the bus and reveals an elephant standing a couple of meters away. Soon, nonetheless, the tusker begins approaching the car and at one level will get so shut {that a} skinny crack seems on the windshield. The driver, all through, this encounter maintains his cool and in the end drives away from the mild large.

Take a have a look at the video:

The clip has been posted a couple of hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 15,000 views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish numerous feedback.

“Wonderful post Supriya. Great to see lovely man-animal interactions. He looked real curious,” wrote a Twitter person. “Scary moment. We also came across such a moment in Corbett long back against small Maruti 800,” shared one other. “Wonderful display of courage and presence of mind by the driver,” posted a 3rd. “Driver has guts really! I wouldn’t have done this … scary!! But beautiful to watch!” expressed a fourth.

