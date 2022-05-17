Driver killed after cargo and passenger trains collide near Barcelona

One particular person died and 85 others have been injured after a passenger practice and cargo practice collided in Catalonia.

The incident occurred throughout rush hour on Monday night round 15 kilometres south of Barcelona, authorities mentioned.

Emergency crews mentioned they have been serving to to evacuate round 100 individuals who had been on board the passenger practice. Eight individuals have been taken to hospital whereas dozens of others have been handled for mild accidents on the scene.

Investigators say the cargo practice had derailed because it arrived on the station in Sant Boi de Llobregat, earlier than smashing into one other practice that was about to depart.

The driver of the passenger practice was killed within the collision, based on the regional rail firm FGC.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has supplied his “deepest condolences” to the sufferer’s household on Twitter..