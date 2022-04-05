Driver missing after car swept away by severe floodwaters in Victoria’s east

Victoria Police divers have mounted a seek for a person whose automobile was swept away by floodwaters within the state’s east.

Police stated the person, aged in his 60s, was driving a Nissan Patrol 4WD when he tried to cross a river crossing close to Sullivan Track at Thomson, north of Baw Baw, about 1.30pm on Monday.

He was accompanied by one other man, his pal, who was following in a car behind him.

Police stated the person in his 60s obtained into issue as he tried to cross the swollen river, as his automobile dropped into what seemed to be a deep part of the river crossing.

They stated his 4WD was swept away and inundated with water. His pal tried to rescue him earlier than he alerted authorities.