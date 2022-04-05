Driver missing after car swept away by severe floodwaters in Victoria’s east
Victoria Police divers have mounted a seek for a person whose automobile was swept away by floodwaters within the state’s east.
Police stated the person, aged in his 60s, was driving a Nissan Patrol 4WD when he tried to cross a river crossing close to Sullivan Track at Thomson, north of Baw Baw, about 1.30pm on Monday.
He was accompanied by one other man, his pal, who was following in a car behind him.
Police stated the person in his 60s obtained into issue as he tried to cross the swollen river, as his automobile dropped into what seemed to be a deep part of the river crossing.
They stated his 4WD was swept away and inundated with water. His pal tried to rescue him earlier than he alerted authorities.
Police stated search and rescue squad divers would seek for the lacking man.
The space was cordoned off by police in a single day forward of the drivers and native police coming again to go looking the scene on Tuesday morning.
The state’s east has been hit by intense rainfall in current days, as a low-pressure system monitoring into the Bass Strait introduced with it falls to East Gippsland, east of Thomson, and to jap elements of West and South Gippsland throughout Sunday and Monday morning.
Emergency data web site Vic Emergency issued flooding alerts all through Monday and the weekend – amongst them, flood watches for the Thomson River, close to Sullivan Track.
A remaining flood look ahead to the river was issued about 1.15pm on Monday because the low-pressure system retreated into the Bass Strait, nevertheless, the authority warned early within the morning of reasonable to main flooding.
