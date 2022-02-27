Driver Rescued After Tractor-Trailer Carrying Mail Crashes Into Charles River

WESTON (CBS) — A tractor-trailer carrying mail went down an embankment and into the Charles River close to the I-95 ramp to the Mass. Pike on Saturday. The driver was rescued and brought to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for analysis.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the motive force couldn’t swim and was standing on high of the truck when Weston firefighters arrived on the scene.

The driver informed rescuers that they might not swim, however firefighters have been in a position to get them to land. The driver was reportedly taken to the hospital with minor accidents.

Postal Inspectors have been notified because the truck was carrying mail, State Police added.

“The accident is currently under investigation by the Postal Inspection Service and state and local authorities. The disposition of any mail on board will be determined by Postal Inspectors once their investigation is completed,” the Postal Service mentioned in a press release.

