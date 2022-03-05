Driver Stopped To Use GPS Before Trooper Was Hit, Killed By Tanker Truck On I-93

BOSTON (CBS) – Hadijah Nalweyiso remembers the second of affect simply earlier than midnight on I-93 in Stoneham Thursday, when a tractor trailer got here barreling behind her. “Bam, it was out of nowhere. The driver lost control and next thing I knew he hit my car. That’s the last thing I remember,” Nalweyiso tells WBZ-TV.

She was struck together with Massachusetts State Police trooper Tamar Bucci, sending the trooper’s car right into a stone wall. The trooper had simply pulled over as a result of Nalweyiso had her hazard lights on within the breakdown lane. She was on her approach dwelling and had stopped to plug a special route into her GPS, solely later discovering out the trooper had misplaced her life in that second.

Nalweyiso continues to be attempting to take care of the emotional and bodily ache. “She didn’t have to stop because she’d still be here right now,” she mentioned.

But Trooper Bucci did pull over not realizing if Nalweyiso wanted assist. She had joined the Medford barracks simply final month and the pressure two years in the past.

“Trooper Bucci gave her life helping another in distress. There’s no greater act than to give one’s life for another,” mentioned State Police Colonel Christopher Mason.

Rescuers needed to take care of the hazards of a completely loaded tanker with ten-thousand gallons of gasoline, and no less than two good Samaritans are credited with dashing in to assist each drivers. “He was trying to get me out of the car asking me if I was okay,” mentioned Nalweyiso. “Everything else was just black.”

She suffered a number of accidents however is now pondering of the trooper who tried to assist her, and the truck driver she claims was uncontrolled. “That trailer truck was at a high speed,” Nalweyiso mentioned. “We were in the breakdown lane why was he going so fast?”

Police say the truck driver was not injured and has been cooperative. No fees have been filed however the investigation is ongoing.