Driver stops his truck and helps elderly woman cross street. Watch

“The simple act of caring is heroic”, although mentioned years in the past, these phrases by American actor Edward Albert nonetheless stand true. In reality, this video involving a truck driver and an aged lady proves that completely. There is an opportunity that the incident showcased within the video will depart you with an enormous smile.

The video is posted on the Instagram web page Good News Movement. “Worker stops his truck and gets out to help this elderly lady cross the street. #humanity,” they wrote whereas sharing the video.

The clip opens to point out a person gently serving to an aged lady cross a busy street. Though quick, there’s a likelihood that you’ll find yourself watching this healthful video time and again.

The video has been posted practically 17 hours in the past. Since being posted, the video has additionally accrued greater than 36,000 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous feedback.

“Still a lot of good in the world,” wrote an Instagram person. “What a wonderful man!” posted one other. “Wonderful person. We still have good people in this world and it makes me hopeful for the future,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?