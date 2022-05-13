Driver stops train in time to save wild elephant crossing tracks. Watch

A train driver is being praised by netizens after their alertness helped save the life of a wild elephant. Shared on Twitter, the video reveals the prepare being stopped on the proper time to be sure that the mild big is unhurt.

DRM APDJ, Official Twitter Account of Alipurduar Division, N.F.Railway, posted the video on Twitter. They additionally shared a descriptive caption together with the video. “#Alert LP & ALP of 15767 Up SGUJ-APDJ Intercity Exp Sri R.R. Kumar & S. Kundu suddenly noticed one Wild Elephant crossing the track at KM 23/1 between Gulma-Sivok at 17.35 hrs yesterday & applied brake to control Train speed saving Wildlife,” it reads.

The video, taken from contained in the prepare, opens to indicate it slowing down. Within moments, the rationale turns into clear. At a distance one can see a wild elephant crossing the tracks.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered almost 1,000 views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up varied feedback.

“Kudos to the driver,” wrote a Twitter consumer. “He must be rewarded,” shared one other. “Appreciate your alertness,” commented a 3rd. “Great job,” expressed a fourth.

