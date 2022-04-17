Driver trying to beat Amtrak train at crossing dies along with passenger

Two folks died Saturday night after an Amtrak practice struck a automotive in Houston, Texas.

At round 8 p.m., the driving force of the automotive, which was touring north on Van Hut Lane, “failed to yield the right of way to a train” that was touring westbound “and attempted to bypass the level crossing signal,” in response to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s workplace mentioned that earlier than the automotive collided with the practice, “level crossing signals were activated, along with flashing red lights and a bell.”

The automotive was then “struck and forced” right into a ditch, the sheriff’s workplace wrote in a abstract of the incident on its web site. The driver and a passenger of the car had been “found with no signs of life on scene.”

“There’s a reason that those arms are activated, lights and sounds are activated, it’s to keep the community safe and to alert that there’s a train approaching,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez mentioned, in response to CNN. “It never ends well when somebody tries to beat a train. It’s going to be a lengthy investigation.”

The practice was touring from New Orleans to Los Angeles and was carrying 81 passengers “when an occupied vehicle obstructing the track came into contact with the train” Amtrak mentioned in a press release to Newsweek. “The train remained upright and intact on the rails.”

Following the crash, two passengers had been taken to a neighborhood hospital.

“According to the Federal Railroad Administration, trespassing along railroad rights-of-way is the leading cause of rail-related deaths in America, and railroad crossing incidents are the second leading cause of rail-related deaths in America,” a spokesperson for Amtrak continued. “These incidents can affect everyone involved—those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers. They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings.”

The firm mentioned that it’s working with native regulation enforcement officers to analyze the crash.

Newsweek has reached out to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office for remark.

In September, an Amtrak practice in Montana derailed, killing three folks and injuring others. Some passengers filed lawsuits following the incident.

In a separate incident in Munich, Germany, earlier this yr, one particular person died and dozens extra injured when two passenger S-Bahn trains were involved in a collision. The trains collided on a single monitor route after one practice departed from its station and hit one other, in response to Münchner Merkur.