Driver who hit cricket fans leaving Gabba was four times over alcohol limit

The man behind the wheel of a automotive that ploughed into cricket followers leaving The Gabba after a Big Bash cricket match was greater than 4 occasions over the alcohol restrict, a court docket has heard.

When bystanders eliminated the keys from the ignition of the 1992 Nissan Skyline, the driving force – whose blood-alcohol stage was .217 – punched a Good Samaritan within the jaw and tried to restart his automotive.

The Nissan Skyline lodged within the Woolloongabba shopfront. Credit:Queensland Ambulance Service

Liam Patrick Heston, 38, will spend a minimum of 18 months in jail after he pleaded responsible to at least one depend every of harmful operation of a motorcar inflicting grievous bodily hurt, widespread assault, and driving beneath the affect of liquor within the Brisbane District Court on Thursday.

He initially stated he would plead responsible in June 2020, however he then sacked his attorneys and altered his plea to not responsible. He modified his authorized staff as soon as extra and later reverted to a responsible plea.