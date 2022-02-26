Drivers avoid crash in Queensland floods

Two drivers have narrowly averted a horror collision in flood waters as thunderstorms proceed to smash Queensland.

A driver narrowly averted colliding with one other car in rising floodwaters as torrential rain and thunderstorms batter Queensland with what’s believed to be the worst flooding in many years.

The scary near-miss unfolded on partially flooded Wynnum Rd in Brisbane on Saturday.

Footage confirmed the white ute driving down the left lane as fountains of water sprayed round his car, obstructing his imaginative and prescient.

In an try to keep away from the flooded avenue, the driving force veers into the correct lane on the identical second one other white car careens down the street.

The ute all of a sudden brakes, narrowling avoiding a collision as each drivers cease on the intersection.

The involved witness reminded different motorists to maintain secure as flood waters proceed to rise throughout the state.

“Don’t have an accident like this guy almost did,” they stated.

The footage comes after a whole lot of individuals have contacted emergency companies for assist as flood waters rise throughout the state’s southeast.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services deputy commissioner Mark Roche stated a number of individuals had been rescued from floodwaters.

“What’s disappointing to me is that we are actually seeing the footage of people driving into floodwaters,” he stated.

“This is a serious event. It is a life-threatening event. We found a number of rescues this morning where people were clinging on to trees.”

QFES crews have responded to nearly 1000 incidents throughout southern Queensland up to now 24 hours together with greater than 40 swiftwater rescues, whereas SES volunteers have been working by means of greater than 950 requests for help.

The Queensland BOM stated whereas present ranges weren’t as excessive because the devastating 2011 floods, the scenario remained very harmful.

Southeastern Queensland has been hammered with constant rain since Tuesday and Meteorologists are warning of yet one more day of huge rainfall as a dense and slow-moving climate system is anticipated alongside extreme thunderstorm warnings for Noosa and Noosa Heads.

The warning comes after Queensland Fire and Emergency Services confirmed an SES volunteer died throughout a name for help in Coolana after a household’s automotive was swept off the street on Friday evening.

A person’s physique was additionally present in water on Gladys St at Stones Corner, in Brisbane’s inside south – bringing the overall quantity individuals who have died in Queensland’s horror storm occasion to 4.