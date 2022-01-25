Driver’s ‘impossible’ U-turn on a narrow road makes for a nail-biting watch, video is viral

A nail-biting video of a driver performing what seems like an unattainable U-turn has gone loopy viral on-line. The video of the tough manoeuvre has intrigued many, together with actor Raveena Tandon.

The video opens to point out a automobile making a the scary activate a really slender lane. In the video, it seems that the driving force is manoeuvring the automobile whereas on the sting of a cliff. The video, since being shared on Twitter not too long ago, has racked up tens of millions of views.

The clip was initially posted again in 2021 on the YouTube channel DrivingSkill. Another video, posted on the identical channel, clarifies that although the driving force showcased wonderful abilities, the automobile was by no means on the fringe of the cliff. Instead, the feat was carried out on the facet of a really slender avenue beneath which was one other highway.

“The perfect 80 point turn!” wrote the Twitter consumer whereas posting the video. Tandon re-shared the clip and wrote, “Whoooaaaaa!”.

Take a have a look at the publish:

Since being shared two days in the past, the video has gathered greater than 1.5 million views and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish numerous reactions.

“Gave me palpitations!” wrote a Twitter consumer. “Amazing,” posted one other. “I couldn’t watch. The stress nearly killed me,” reacted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the movies?

Disclaimer: The act might have been carried out by professionals and shouldn’t be tried.