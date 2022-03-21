Driving in Spain: The new rules and fines in force from March 21st

Using or holding a cell phone

Spain’s DGT site visitors authority is attempting to scale back the variety of deadly site visitors accidents brought on by distractions on the wheel, the explanation for street deaths in 31 p.c of instances within the nation.

Driving whereas holding your cell phone in your hand now ends in the lack of six factors out of your driving licence, three greater than beforehand.

As for the nice, it’s nonetheless €200 in addition to the lack of three factors if the driving force makes use of their cell however doesn’t have it of their hand.

It stays authorized to make use of wi-fi or different authorized units in the event that they don’t contain the usage of arms or helmets or headphones.

Motorcyclists can have such units on their helmets for communication or navigation functions, so long as they’re not a security threat. However, this doesn’t embrace conserving a cell phone system lodged between the helmet and your head whereas driving, an offence which carries the lack of three factors.

Littering

Throwing objects on the street resembling cigarette butts will carry a penalty of 6 factors and a €200 to €500 nice, as an alternative of the earlier 4 factors.

Not sporting a seatbelt

Not utilizing your seat belt or doing it incorrectly can be punished with a €200 nice and the lack of 4 factors; another than beforehand.

According to the DGT, one in 4 deaths in site visitors accidents in Spain are individuals who weren’t sporting a seatbelt.

Overtaking bicycles and mopeds

It can be necessary to alter lanes when overtaking cyclists or moped customers on roads with multiple lane in every path.

Endangering or hindering cyclists when overtaking or with out leaving the necessary minimal separation of 1.5 metres will now consequence within the lack of six factors from one’s driving licence somewhat than 4. The nice will proceed to be €200.

Stopping or parking your automobile in a bus lane or a cycle path will now even be thought-about a severe violation and will end in the identical penalty as for not overtaking cyclists correctly.

Half of the 1,370 individuals who died in site visitors accidents in Spain in 2020 have been pedestrians, cyclists or motorcyclists.

Overtaking on secondary roads

It is now not doable to surpass the pace restrict of carreteras convencionales (secondary roads) by as much as 20km/h when overtaking different automobiles.

Carreteras convencionales are high-capacity single-carriageway roads in Spain that are a step down from motorways (with lanes in each instructions, with or with out separating obstacles).

From March twenty first 2022, anybody who surpasses the pace restrict of a carretera convencional can be penalised and fined in line with their extra of pace.

The DGT has reported that in 2019, 239 drivers died in street accidents in Spain on account of these overtaking manoeuvres.

No drink-driving by minors

People underneath the age of 18 in Spain is not going to be allowed to make use of an e-scooter or moped if they’ve drunk any alcohol in any respect.

Even although the authorized consuming age in Spain is eighteen, so far minors have been included in the identical classes as adults, for whom the restrict is 0.25 milligrammes of alcohol.

No e-scooters on the pavement

For the primary time, private mobility automobiles resembling electrical scooters, segways and comparable units have a particular class in Spain’s site visitors legal guidelines, which additionally apply to bicycles.

The new guidelines that come into power on March twenty first 2022 embrace two necessary modifications for customers of those units which can be changing into more and more prevalent throughout Spain.

It is now necessary for customers to put on a helmet and it’s expressly forbidden to journey on the pavement, motorways or highways.

Either of those infractions can be punishable with a €200 nice.

The authorized framework for stricter guidelines for private mobility automobiles to quickly be adopted have additionally been launched, specifically that by July 2022 new units must embrace a breathalyser for customers to have the ability to use them.

Recovering misplaced factors

If you’ve misplaced factors off your licence, there’s a constructive change that’s now in power. If for 2 years you don’t commit any additional driving offences, now you can recuperate all 12 factors routinely.

Previously there was a three-year wait for individuals who had dedicated a severe driving offence.

It can even now be doable to recuperate two factors by finishing up a driving security course.

Cheating in driving exams

Using unauthorised intercommunication units (dishonest, in different phrases) through the concept or sensible check in Spain now carries a €500 nice and a six-month ban from resitting the driving exams.