Driving on Yamuna Expressway becomes expensive after hike in toll fees

Yamuna Expressway toll charges have been elevated from Wednesday. The The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) took the choice to hike the toll charges for all autos on Wednesday. Though minimal when it comes to fee, it’s the second hike in toll price inside a 12 months on the six-lane stretch connecting Noida and Agra in latest occasions. The Yamuna Expressway, which is the oldest expressway in Uttar Pradesh to be operational, lately launched FASTag system for toll assortment.

The YEIDA has hike the toll charges on the Yamuna Expressway by 15 paise to ₹3.25 per kilometre relying on the car used. The new toll price is relevant for the stretch between Greater Noida and Agra. This stretch is the busiest part of the 165-km lengthy expressway.

The new toll fee for mild autos like personal vehicles, jeeps, vans and others has been elevated to ₹2.65 per km after the 15 paise hike. Light industrial autos, mild items car or mini buses must pay ₹4.15 as a substitute of ₹3.90 per km earlier. For heavy autos, like buses or vehicles, the toll fee has gone as much as ₹8.45 per km, a hike of 55 paise per km.

Vehicles with three to 6 axles might want to pay 85 paise extra per km on the fee of ₹12.90 whereas massive dimension car and larger autos noticed a hike of ₹3.25 per km on the fee of ₹18.80 per km.

“The concessionaire of the expressway has spent ₹130.54 crore in works as per suggestions from the road safety audit of IIT Delhi,” the YEIDA stated.

The 165-km lengthy expressway is operated by Jaypee Infratech Limited (JIL), this expressway has 3 toll plazas, Jewar, Mathura and Agra. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) features underneath the Uttar Pradesh authorities.

The Yamuna Expressway lately launched FASTag system for toll collections. FASTag was applied by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) throughout all nationwide highways from February 15 final 12 months. Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority had first introduced that it’s going to implement the FASTag system earlier. However, on account of a number of causes, the implementation was delayed.

