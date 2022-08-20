World
Drone shot down at Russia’s Black Sea fleet headquarters – Times of India
MOSCOW: A drone was shot down over the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea on Saturday, a neighborhood official mentioned.
“The drone was shot down just above the fleet headquarters” within the metropolis of Sevastopol, metropolis governor Mikhail Razvojaev wrote on Telegram, blaming the try on Ukrainian forces.
“It fell on the roof and caught fire,” he mentioned, including that there was no main injury or victims.
It was the second assault of its type towards the fleet headquarters in lower than a month, after a drone assault on July 31 in its courtyard wounded 5 folks and led to the cancellation of deliberate Fleet Day celebrations.
It was additionally the newest assault to focus on Russian army infrastructure in Crimea, a Black Sea peninsula that Moscow seized and annexed from Ukraine in 2014.
Also on Saturday, Konstantin Ivashchenko, appointed by pro-Russian forces as mayor of the port metropolis of Mariupol in southeastern Ukraine, was the goal of an assassination try, based on Russian information companies.
An explosion rocked his automotive because it drove previous a zoo, the RIA Novosti information company quoted a police supply as saying.
Ivashchenko “was not injured,” the supply added.
Earlier Saturday, air defence techniques had been activated in Evpatoria in western Crimea.
Russian forces on Thursday shot down a drone close to an air base in Sevastopol, simply two days after explosions ripped by a army base and ammunition depot in Crimea.
In early August, a blast on the Saki air base killed one particular person and wounded a number of others.
