Rebecca Kolls shared this listing of DROUGHT TOLERANT PERENNIALS

Amsonia

Autumn sage (Salvia greggii)

Balloon flower

Bearded irises

Blazing Star (Liatris)

Blue flax (Linum perenne)

Blue spirea (Caryopteris x clandonensis)

Broom (Cystisus and Genista)

Butterflyweed (Asclepias tuberosa)

Candytuft (Iberis sempervirens)

Coneflower (echinacea)

Creeping phlox

Creeping thyme; wooly thyme

Culinary sage (Salvia officinalis)

Dianthus, together with Cheddar Pink and others

Gaillardia

Gaura

Gayfeather or blazing star (Liatris)

Globe thistle (Echinops)

Harebell (Campanula rotundifolia)

Hens-and-chicks

Ice plant (Delosperma)

Lambs’ ears

Oregano, together with ornamental-flowered varieties

Ornamental grasses (non-invasive varieties)

Pine-leaf penstemon (Penstemon pinifolius)

Purpletop verbena (Verbena bonariensis)

Red yucca (Hesperaloe parviflora)

Red-hot poker

Rock rose (Cistus)

Rosemary

Russian Sage

Sea holly (Eryngium)

Sedum

Sun rose (Helianthemum)

Thread-leaf coreopsis