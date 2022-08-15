Americas

Drought tolerant perennials

Rebecca Kolls shared this listing of DROUGHT TOLERANT PERENNIALS

Amsonia
Autumn sage (Salvia greggii)
Balloon flower
Bearded irises
Blazing Star (Liatris)
Blue flax (Linum perenne)
Blue spirea (Caryopteris x clandonensis)
Broom (Cystisus and Genista)
Butterflyweed (Asclepias tuberosa)
Candytuft (Iberis sempervirens)
Coneflower (echinacea)
Creeping phlox
Creeping thyme; wooly thyme
Culinary sage (Salvia officinalis)
Dianthus, together with Cheddar Pink and others
Gaillardia
Gaura
Gayfeather or blazing star (Liatris)
Globe thistle (Echinops)
Harebell (Campanula rotundifolia)
Hens-and-chicks
Ice plant (Delosperma)
Lambs’ ears
Oregano, together with ornamental-flowered varieties
Ornamental grasses (non-invasive varieties)
Pine-leaf penstemon (Penstemon pinifolius)
Purpletop verbena (Verbena bonariensis)
Red yucca (Hesperaloe parviflora)
Red-hot poker
Rock rose (Cistus)
Rosemary
Russian Sage
Sea holly (Eryngium)
Sedum
Sun rose (Helianthemum)
Thread-leaf coreopsis



