Drug dealers traveled with bags full of meth from LAX to Florida: Sheriff

A two-year-long undercover drug trafficking operation found that drug sellers had been smuggling methamphetamine from the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California to different airports in Florida, just by hiding it in baggage.

In a press launch on Friday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Florida introduced that 85 people had been arrested and over $12 million price of illegal drugs had been seized because of the undercover operation.

The announcement on Friday comes roughly two years after the undercover investigation was launched in September 2020 after detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in Winter Haven, Florida and recovered one pound of methamphetamine.

“From that point forward detectives continued to make undercover narcotics purchases from dealers in the Winter Haven area, and learned that large amounts of methamphetamine were being smuggled from California to Florida in checked luggage on domestic flights,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office mentioned in a press launch.

During a press convention on Friday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd spoke in regards to the discovery of drug smuggling by means of airports and mentioned the smugglers “didn’t as so much as throw a pair of underwear in the suitcase to act like they were hiding the drugs.”

“You think LAX has got a drug smuggling problem at the airport? I believe that they do, and they need to address it ASAP,” Judd mentioned. “There needs to be a deep dive into the baggage handlers, and to see where the hookup was, to allow suitcase after suitcase after suitcase to get through the scanning with no clothes inside, no evidence of clothes inside, just drugs.”

In addition to the invention of the airport drug smuggling, the undercover operation additionally resulted in dozens of arrests. In complete, 85 people had been arrested and they’re at the moment going through 355 felony fees and 93 misdemeanor fees.

One of the people that had been discovered smuggling medicine by means of airports was recognized as 32-year-old Demarcus Terrell Jefferson.

“Detectives received information that Demarcus and other family members were involved in smuggling large amounts of methamphetamine through the airlines in checked luggage on domestic flights from California. Detectives made multiple undercover drug purchases at his home” the press launch mentioned. “During the investigation, detectives also learned that one of Demarcus’ brothers, Devontae, died as a result of an overdose of Fentanyl and Xanax at that same house on March 24, 2020. Drugs continued to be sold by family members after his death.”

The $12.8 million price of medication seized included 268 kilos of meth, 31 kilos of cocaine, 128 kilos of marijuana, 3.4 kilos of MDMA (ecstasy), 6.8 ounces of fentanyl, 68 Xanax capsules and 173 Oxycodone capsules. Additionally, police additionally recovered 49 firearms, three non-active grenades, two bullet-proof vests and one stolen motorbike.

Newsweek was directed to the press convention after reaching out to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for remark.