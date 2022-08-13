Drug gangs unleash violence in northern Mexican cities

TIJUANA, Mexico — The Mexican border cities of Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito and Ensenada have been hit by gang violence that included automobiles being set ablaze and highway blockades.

The U.S. Consulate in Tijuana instructed its staff “to shelter in place until further notice” round midnight due to the violence.

It was the third time this week Mexican cities have seen widespread arson and shootings by drug cartels. The gangs look like concentrating on shops, automobiles and harmless bystanders in response to disputes or makes an attempt to seize gang members.

Baja California state officers stated a complete of 24 automobiles had been burned at totally different factors all through the state: 15 in Tijuana, three in Rosarito, and two every in Mexicali, Ensenada, and Tecate.

Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero blamed it on disputes between drug gangs.

Caballero issued a public enchantment to “organized crime,” the time period utilized in Mexico for drug cartels, to cease the rising pattern of concentrating on harmless civilians.

“Today we are saying to the organized crime groups that are committing these crimes, that Tijuana is going to remain open and take care of its citizens,” Cabellero stated in a video, “and we also ask them to settle their debts with those who didn’t pay what they owe, not with families and hard-working citizens.”

The extent of the violence was nonetheless unclear Saturday. Late Friday, the U.S. Consulate General in Tijuana stated in an announcement that it “is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada, and Tecate.”

On Saturday, few individuals ventured out on the streets in Tijuana and most of the bus and passenger van providers stopped working, leaving some residents unable to get the place they have been going.

“Let them fight it out among themselves, but leave us alone,” stated Tijuana resident Blanca Estela Fuentes, as she seemed for some technique of public transport. “So they kill each other, they can do whatever they want, but the public, why are we to blame?”

The mayor’s remark about Tijuana remaining open was an obvious reference to the border metropolis of Ciudad Juarez, throughout from El Paso, Texas, the place some courses and public occasions have been cancelled after related violence on Thursday.

Alleged gang members went on a capturing spree in Ciudad Juarez, killing 9 individuals, together with 4 staff of a radio station, after a battle between rival gangs at a neighborhood jail left two inmates lifeless.

On Tuesday, drug cartel gunmen burned automobiles and companies within the western states of Jalisco and Guanajuato in response to an try to arrest a high-ranking cartel chief of the Jalisco cartel.

The space round Tijuana, which borders southern California, is a profitable drug-trafficking hall lengthy dominated by the Arellano Felix cartel however which has since change into a battle floor between varied gangs, together with the Jalisco and Sinaloa cartels.

Speaking concerning the Ciudad Juarez violence Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador stated: “They attacked the civilian, innocent population like a sort of revenge. It wasn’t just a clash between two groups, but it got to the point where they began to shoot civilians, innocent people. That is the most unfortunate thing in this affair.”

Four staff of the MegaRadio station who have been broadcasting a dwell promotional occasion outdoors a pizza retailer in Ciudad Juarez have been killed within the shootings.

Such random violence is just not with out precedent in Mexico.

In June of final 12 months, a rival faction of the Gulf cartel entered the border metropolis of Reynosa and killed 14 individuals the governor recognized as “innocent citizens.” The army responded and killed 4 suspected gunmen.

And cartels in Mexico often hijack automobiles and burn them to distract police or forestall them from pursuing gunmen.