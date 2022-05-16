Drug trade ‘the common denominator’ in recent gangland murders
The widespread denominator linking three current gangland shootings is the drug commerce – and its current disruption by police – based on State Crime Commander Mick Fitzgerald, who insists officers will not be shedding the battle in Sydney’s escalating gang wars.
NSW Police on Monday launched a brand new taskforce to research and produce a halt to additional killings, after a current escalation in Sydney’s gang wars noticed a 3rd man, Rami Iskander, shot lifeless in an orchestrated hit outdoors his Belmore dwelling within the early hours of Saturday morning.
Iskander, 23, was the nephew of Mahmoud ‘Brownie’ Ahmad who was additionally shot lifeless lower than three weeks earlier when he was ambushed outdoors an affiliate’s dwelling in Greenacre.
The newest killing got here simply days after Comancheros boss Tarek Zahed and his brother Omar have been sprayed with bullets in a brazen assault on the lobby of an Auburn health club. Tarek stays in a essential however secure situation in hospital, whereas Omar died on the scene.
Police are nonetheless investigating how the three shootings are related, however whereas saying the taskforce on Monday, Fitzgerald was unequivocal: “in its nutshell, drugs are the common denominator”.
The seizure of almost two tonnes of prohibited medication by NSW Police and associate businesses over the previous month has heightened tensions, with “repercussions to the persons who organised those importations”.
“There’s people owed money, so there are conflicts … people are threatening people within that criminal milieu on a daily basis,” Fitzgerald mentioned.
“We are constantly telling people that they continue to live in this world of organised crime, where they’re dealing with prohibited drugs, making large amounts of money, they will be subject to threats from other people who wish to take their territory and property. That is common sense.”