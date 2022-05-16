Drug trade ‘the common denominator’ in recent gangland murders

The widespread denominator linking three current gangland shootings is the drug commerce – and its current disruption by police – based on State Crime Commander Mick Fitzgerald, who insists officers will not be shedding the battle in Sydney’s escalating gang wars.

NSW Police on Monday launched a brand new taskforce to research and produce a halt to additional killings, after a current escalation in Sydney’s gang wars noticed a 3rd man, Rami Iskander, shot lifeless in an orchestrated hit outdoors his Belmore dwelling within the early hours of Saturday morning.

Rami Iskander was shot lifeless in Belmore within the early hours of May 14. He was the nephew of Mahmoud ‘Brownie’ Ahmad, who was killed in a capturing simply weeks earlier. Credit:Facebook

Iskander, 23, was the nephew of Mahmoud ‘Brownie’ Ahmad who was additionally shot lifeless lower than three weeks earlier when he was ambushed outdoors an affiliate’s dwelling in Greenacre.

The newest killing got here simply days after Comancheros boss Tarek Zahed and his brother Omar have been sprayed with bullets in a brazen assault on the lobby of an Auburn health club. Tarek stays in a essential however secure situation in hospital, whereas Omar died on the scene.