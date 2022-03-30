Drunk protester allegedly strikes officer

A drunk protester has allegedly assaulted a Canberra police officer earlier than being arrested.

Police arrested two folks following an altercation after being referred to as to a crowd of protesters round 9pm on Tuesday. Others within the group have been ordered to maneuver on.

The detained pair have been charged in relation to the assault of a territory official and trespassing on commonwealth land.

Two others additionally arrested have been later launched. One after agreeing to maintain the peace and the opposite with out cost or situation.

A big group of anti-vaccine mandate protesters have been lively within the ACT for numerous weeks.