DStv says it has ‘no editorial control’ as RT continues to be broadcast in South Africa | Channel

The EU, Canada, and Australia has banned RT from its airwaves.

The BCCSA has advised News24 it has acquired three complaints so far over the channel airing in SA.

The EU announced on Sunday that it’s going to ban the Russian state-backed channels RT and Sputnik in an unprecedented transfer towards the Kremlin media machine.

Reuters reported that two Canadian cable operators on Sunday stated they’d drop RT from their channel line-up in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In separate statements issued as Canada joined different international locations ramping up sanctions on Moscow, shutting its airspace to Russian plane, Rogers Communications and BCE Inc’s Bell stated RT will now not be obtainable on their techniques.

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez praised Bell for proscribing RT, saying Russia has been conducting info warfare internationally. Rogers will change RT with a broadcast of the Ukrainian flag, he stated.

The Russian state-controlled worldwide TV community at the moment airs in South Africa on DStv 407 and on-line on DStv Now.

Asked by News24 if “DStv will be taking any action regarding channel 407 being broadcast in South Africa”, the South African satellite tv for pc service owned by MultiChoice stated: “We have no editorial control over third party channels”.

The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA) advised News24 on Monday that it has acquired three complaints up to now relating to the channel being aired in SA.

Australia’s largest pay-TV operator Foxtel additionally eliminated RT on Sunday as a linear TV channel and from its streaming service. “In view of concern about the situation in Ukraine, the Russia Today channel is currently unavailable on Foxtel and Flash,” Foxtel stated in an announcement.

No additional info was obtainable at time of publishing.