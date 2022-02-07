Dua Lipa stuns in sci-fi G-string look

Dua Lipa has surprised onlookers in a unusual seaside get-up that includes a really cheeky element. The newly-single songstress is holidaying in Miami.

British singer Dua Lipa has surprised onlookers in a weird but oddly stylish seaside outfit with a raunchy element.

Opting for a totally sheer sci-fi impressed knit costume with a midriff cut-out over an attractive string bikini, the fashion-forward Grammy winner stored issues cheeky together with her G-string bottoms seen from behind.

The 26-year-old stunner donned studded Matrix-esque sunnies and black platform sandals, naturally.

She accessorised with silver hoops, a Cartier watch, and an array of vibrant rings for the last word beachside chaos look.

Stream extra leisure information reside & on demand with Flash, Australia’s largest information streaming service. New to Flash? Try 14 days free now >

Lipa has been placing her raunchiest foot ahead on Instagram these days, lately sharing a series of sizzling bikini snaps with followers.

It comes after her two-year relationship with Anwar Hadid is said to have come to an end after disaster talks couldn’t put it aside late final yr.

The singer, and the model, 22, pulled the plug on their romance regardless of doing all the things from disaster talks to taking a break to attempt to salvage it.

The couple who have been recognized to “break up/get back together/break up/get back together” are formally completed in response to a number of sources.

An insider confirmed to movie star gossip website Deux Moi that their newest break up was for good.

The Sun reported in December that the pair have been in crisis talks and determined to attempt taking a break.

An insider stated: “The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as travelling so much and being apart is proving tough.

“Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks.”

Meanwhile, Lipa lately opened up about her collaboration with Elton John on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert, revealing how she acquired the decision from the music legend to file their hit Rocket Man–Sacrifice mashup Cold Heart whereas she was stress-free by the pool.

“I was in my bikini and a cowboy hat,” she informed Colbert with amusing.

She went on to say she looks like she “manifested” working with Elton John.

“Rocket Man is my driving song,” she stated.

“It’s my shower song. It’s a song that I sing along to myself really,” she stated.

“And so when I got asked to sing that part, I was like, okay, this is, it was just meant to be.”