Dubai Customs foils 5.6kg cocaine smuggling attempt at DXB Airport

Dubai Customs seized 5.6 kilograms of cocaine carried by an inbound traveler at Dubai International Airport, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Tuesday.

At the terminal’s checkpoint, customs workers caught the inbound feminine passenger from a Lain American nation after her baggage was flagged for a routine x-ray scan which induced them to identify an irregular density on the backside of her suitcase.

The lady was then stopped by inspection officers and requested to supply her passport to confirm her identification.

She stated she had nothing to declare in her baggage however the Dubai Customs workers searched her bag and located a secret pocket contained in the interior lining which was loaded with black plastic sacks wrapped in clear adhesive. These sacks contained white powder which was later recognized as cocaine upon additional examination, weighing 3.2 kilograms.

Dubai Customs foils cocaine smuggling try at Dubai International Airport (DXB). (WAM)

After additional inspection, they then discovered one other 2,473 grams of cocaine hid in bottles of shampoo and different physique care merchandise.

“The UAE is a global model to follow in curbing the trafficking of illicit drugs and safeguarding society from their dangers,” WAM quoted Ibrahim Kamali, director of the Passenger Operations Department as saying.

He added that the authority has been focusing its efforts on growing its capability to detect and impound all dangerous substances earlier than reaching different folks.

“Despite the creative tricks some passengers use to hide prohibited materials, our highly-trained inspectors and advanced systems can effectively thwart smuggling attempts,” he stated.

