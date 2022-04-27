Dubai fire forces evacuation of luxury hotel, no injuries

A big fireplace erupted at a luxurious Dubai lodge on Wednesday, forcing friends and employees to go away and sending smoke over the United Arab Emirates’ tourism and commerce hub.

Several fireplace engines and police automobiles have been deployed on the five-star Swissôtel al-Murooj lodge in downtown Dubai as dozens of individuals huddled outdoors. No accidents have been reported.

After emergency staff battled the blaze for round an hour, the fireplace appeared extinguished and harm was not seen.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Police started guiding friends again into the foyer, simply throughout from the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower.

Videos posted on social media confirmed large orange flames leaping out of the ornate roof and thick black smoke billowing over the skyline.

Read extra:

Russia reports blasts in south that Ukraine calls payback for invasion

Senior police officer arrested over Sri Lanka protest death

Israeli missile strike on Damascus kills nine people: Report