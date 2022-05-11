Dubai has no current plans to allow ‘gaming’, official says

Dubai has no present plans to permit gaming, an official mentioned on Wednesday, as a neighbouring emirate gears as much as welcome a resort to be constructed by a US on line casino operator and plans to license the exercise – a primary for the area.

An announcement in January by Ras Al Khaimah, one of many United Arab Emirates’ seven emirates, that it might regulate gaming forward of the arrival of Las Vegas on line casino large Wynn Resorts in 2026, has revived hypothesis that playing may very well be allowed in Dubai, the place a Caesars Palace opened in 2018.

“As far as I’m concerned, there is no gaming that’s coming around the corner for us,” mentioned Dubai senior tourism official Issam Kazim.

Dubai is the one one in every of US large Caesars Entertainment’ resorts globally with no on line casino and a luxurious resort by Las Vegas playing stalwart MGM Resorts International is being constructed on a synthetic island about 10 km away.

The Gulf area has historically imposed stricter Islamic guidelines than different elements of the Middle East and playing has lengthy been off limits, however sources have instructed Reuters they anticipate playing in some type to be permitted sooner or later.

Dubai could be the actual prize for on line casino operators. Having remained open to guests by repeated international pandemic lockdowns, it hosted just below 4 million in a single day worldwide guests within the first quarter of this 12 months, up over 200 % from the identical interval a 12 months earlier, information confirmed.

The figures launched on Tuesday confirmed common lodge occupancy at 82 % within the first quarter, versus 64 % final 12 months. In 2021, Dubai hosted 7.28 million guests in contrast with 16.73 million in 2019 earlier than the pandemic.

Visitors from neighbouring Oman displaced India as Dubai’s prime supply market within the first quarter of this 12 months.

Russians have been fifth with 190,000 guests, a 91 % leap from a 12 months prior. In 2021, Russia was third with 444,000 guests.

Kazim mentioned Dubai was the fourth most-visited metropolis on this planet pre-pandemic and aspires to succeed in the highest spot.

