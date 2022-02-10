Dubai horse breeder sells ‘world’s most expensive’ mare egg

A Dubai horse breeder offered what’s believed to be the world’s costliest mare egg, which fetched a worth of $878,879 (3.2 million Qatari riyals) at public sale, the official WAM information company reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The egg was offered on Tuesday by the Dubai Arabian Horse Stud at an public sale in Doha to Qatari businessman Nabil Ali bin Ali, Vice Chairman of the Ali bin Ali retail group and proprietor of the al-Thumama Stud.

Mare ‘FT Sheila’ comes from an Arabian purebred lineage and is the offspring of stallion ‘Shael Dream Desert’ and mare ‘Sol Bertie TGS.’

The prized mare’s accomplishments embody successful the World Arabian Horse Championships in Paris in 2010.

“Our congratulations to Al Thumama Stud… We wish Mr. Nabil Ali Bin Ali and Ms. Dana Nabil Ali Bin Ali success in the stud’s march towards achieving the greatest achievements,” mentioned Mohammed Al-Tawhidi, General Manager of the Dubai Arabian Horse Stud, within the WAM assertion.

Breeders usually public sale off embryo transfers by which a fertilized egg is positioned right into a surrogate mare.

Equestrianism stays common within the Arabian Gulf, with Dubai’s elite proudly owning a number of the costliest horses on the earth.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum owns the Godolphin stables, one of many world’s largest and most important groups – racking up hundreds of race wins and quite a few awards.

In 2019 Godolphin reportedly purchased 10 horses value a complete of $16 million, in keeping with Business Insider.

At its final public sale on February 3 and 4, Godolphin offered a number of horses value as much as $140,000, in keeping with the secure’s web site.

Read extra:

Saudi-owned Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies of heart attack

Saudi-owned horse defies odds to win prestigious Kentucky Derby

WATCH: Dubai ruler jumps for joy as Godolphin stable wins first English Derby