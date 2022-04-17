Dubai license plate sells for $9.5 million

A Dubai car quantity plate offered for $9.5 million (35 million dirhams) in a charity public sale on Saturday night time.

The AA 8 Dubai plate was offered in the course of the Most Noble Numbers charity public sale to help the One Billion Meals initiative to supply meals to the poor.

Staggering sums have been additionally paid for specialty cellphone numbers on the occasion, in accordance with the WAM information company.

The United Arab Emirates cellular quantity 054 999 9999 offered for $1.4 million (5 million dirhams).

Over the two-hour public sale of license plates and cellphone numbers, a complete of $14.4 million (52 million dirhams) was collected for the initiative.

The One Billion Meals program has now raised a complete of $106.4 million (391 million dirhams,) in accordance with WAM.

License plates F55, V66, and Y66, all offered for round $1 million (4 million dirhams).

Other cellphone numbers fetched large sums, together with 056 999 9995, which offered for $40,800 (150,000 dirhams), and 056 556 6666, which offered for $43,500 (160,000 dirhams).

Abu Dhabi police are holding additional on-line auctions for quantity plates on Sunday and Monday.

The One Billion Meals initiative was began by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives undertaking in coordination with the United Nations World Food Program, the Food Banking Regional Network, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the UAE Food Bank together with different native charities.

The initiative goals to supply one billion meals for impoverished folks consistent with UN sustainability targets to eradicate starvation by 2030.

