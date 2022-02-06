Dubai plans to cut carbon emissions 30 pct by 2030: Media office





Dubai plans to chop carbon emissions by 30 p.c by the tip of 2030, the emirate’s authorities media workplace stated on Sunday on its web site.

The plan is a part of a broader technique, introduced by the United Arab Emirates in October, to attain carbon emission neutrality by 2050, the workplace stated.

Developing

Read extra:

Dubai unveils world’s ‘fastest, most expensive’ first responder

Dubai Police airlift woman with medical emergency from island resort off UAE coast

Dubai ruler approves 2022 budget with $16.3 billion expenditure





Source link