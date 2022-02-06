Asia
Dubai plans to cut carbon emissions 30 pct by 2030: Media office
Dubai plans to chop carbon emissions by 30 p.c by the tip of 2030, the emirate’s authorities media workplace stated on Sunday on its web site.
The plan is a part of a broader technique, introduced by the United Arab Emirates in October, to attain carbon emission neutrality by 2050, the workplace stated.
Developing
