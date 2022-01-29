Dubai Police airlifts woman with medical emergency from island resort off UAE coast

Authorities airlifted an Indian nationwide to Rashid Hospital after a medical emergency occurred on the Anantara World Islands Resort, in accordance with a Dubai Police report.

The Dubai Police Air Wing transported the affected person after marine rescue groups have been unable to succeed in the situation owing to “bad weather” and “low visibility,” in accordance with the identical report.

Colonel Pilot Khalfan al-Mazrouei, Deputy Director of the Air Wing Center, stated that visibility was “less than 1500 meters, and the wind speed reached 40 knots,” inflicting extreme turbulence within the sea, in accordance with police report.

The #DubaiPolice Air Wing raced towards the clock to save lots of the lifetime of a girl, in her 30s, after receiving a report of her crucial situation in Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort.

The World Islands is a bunch of small, synthetic space within the Persian Gulf, off the coast of Dubai.

The emergency transport was organized in collaboration with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Pilots and paramedics took off from the Al Maktoum International Airport to move the affected person, who’s in her thirties, and now in “stable condition,” in accordance with the authorities.

