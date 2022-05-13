Dubai Police arrest key member of drug trafficking gang in operation ‘Sugar Cane’

Dubai Police arrested a distinguished member of a cross-border organized crime ring that smuggles medicine in sugar shipments, state information company (WAM) reported on Thursday.

The gang, whose different members have been detained in European nations, smuggled medicine between South America and Europe and operated laboratories in Europe to separate cocaine from sugar after trafficking it.

Dubai Police arrested the important thing member of the gang, M.D., whereas finishing up operation “Sugar Cane” that was coordinated between Dubai’s General Department of Anti-Narcotics and anti-narcotics departments in France, Spain and Colombia.

The operation, which was carried out on May 5 by all nations on the scheduled zero hour, succeeded in busting the ring, arresting 18 members and confiscating 22 tons of sugar blended with cocaine smuggled in a cargo dispatched from Colombia to the port of Le Havre in France.

Brigadier Eid Mohammed Thani Hareb, head of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, stated investigations into the gang started round a yr in the past.

The gang established faux transport and industrial firms that function between South America and Europe in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, Hareb stated, including that it claimed it was transport foodstuffs to Europe via France’s port of Le Havre.

French police and customs, nonetheless, quickly realized that the shipments by these firms contained cocaine, he stated.

Authorities thus started monitoring the sugar shipments which contained cocaine and which have been dispatched from Colombia to France and Spain and monitoring the gang members’ actions.

Ten of the gang’s members have been arrested in France’s Paris, Cannes, Meudon and Lyon, seven have been arrested in Spain’s Madrid and Barcelona and a key member was arrested by Dubai Police.

According to Hareb, the 22 tons of confiscated sugar have been packed in 900 baggage and there have been between 3 % to fifteen % of cocaine blended in them.

Hareb additionally stated that the gang was behind smuggling 12 tons of tobacco to Belgium in August 2021 and laundering cash price tens of millions of euros.

Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Abdullah Khalifa al-Marri reaffirmed the UAE’s keenness to fight cross-border organized crime and famous that figuring out zero hour to execute the operation was main within the operation’s success.

Marri added M.D. was arrested after Dubai’s General Department of Anti-Narcotics intently monitored him primarily based on info exchanged with French authorities.

Maj. Gen. Khabir Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansoori, assistant commander for the Criminal Investigation Affairs, stated the operation additionally included exchanging safety info with anti-narcotics departments within the US, UK and different European nations.

Inspector General of the anti-narcotics division in France Stéphanie Cherbonnier praised Dubai Police’s distinctive position in combating organized crime and contributing to busting the gang, the report added.

