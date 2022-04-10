Dubai Police claim beggar arrested with $10,890 cash

Dubai Police says it has arrested a beggar in possession of $10,890 (40,000 dirhams) price of money.

The police drive posted an image on social media on Sunday purporting to point out a beggar with bundles of money of various currencies and denominations together with giant bundles of 500 dirham notes, in addition to quite a lot of cash and a number of other cellphones.

No additional particulars in regards to the suspect’s identification or the extent of their crimes have been launched.

The arrest was reportedly made underneath the emirate’s anti-begging marketing campaign entitled “Begging is a Wrong Concept of Compassion.”

“There are official and charitable entities and authorities ready to help the needy, which we, at Dubai Police urge whomever in need of financial aid to turn to,” Colonel Ahmed al-Adidi, Acting Director of Anti-Infiltrators on the General Department of Criminal Investigation, stated in an announcement.

Al-Adidi stated that the police drive’s marketing campaign has had success in decreasing the variety of beggars in Dubai because of the strict measures police have taken.

“There are people who attempt to justify their illegal behavior with their financial desperation. However, that is illegal and punishable according to Federal Law No. 9 of 2018 on anti-begging,” he added.

He additionally urged the general public to report beggars to the toll-free quantity 901 or by means of the Dubai Police app.

