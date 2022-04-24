Dubai ruler announces $1.72 billion investment in housing for citizens

Funding price $1.72 billion (6.3 billion dirhams) for housing and land for 4,610 Emirati residents in Dubai was introduced in a tweet by the emirate’s ruler on Sunday.

A brand new residential housing advanced within the northeastern suburb of al-Khawaneej consisting of 1,100 villas was additionally accredited, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stated.

Emirati residents are eligible for beneficiant state-subsidized housing grants and loans, the character of which differs throughout the seven emirates.

The UAE authorities offers free land, housing, residence loans, and upkeep to “deserving” Emiratis, in keeping with the federal government’s web site.

The nation arrange the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program (SZHP), named after its founding father, in 1999 to offer interest-free residence loans repayable over 25 years for decrease earnings residents.

It provides precedence to orphans, widows, the aged, and folks with particular wants, and offered houses to 14,500 Emiratis between 2000 and 2012, in keeping with the federal government web site.

