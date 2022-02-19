Dubai Ruler’s Daughter Tells UN She Is Well, Year After “Hostage” Videos

Dubai ruler’s daughter Sheikha Latifa had mentioned she was being held captive in a barricaded villa. (File)

An Emirati princess, who final yr mentioned she was being held “hostage” in a palace, has assured the UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet that she is properly throughout a gathering in Paris, the High Commissioner mentioned Friday.

The assembly, which happened on an unspecified date at Dubai Sheikha Latifa’s request, happened a yr after she mentioned was being held hostage and feared for her life, in movies launched by British media in February 2021.

“Latifa conveyed to the High Commissioner that she was well & expressed her wish for respect for her privacy,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Bachelet mentioned in a tweet, which included an image of the 2 ladies on a Paris avenue.

Bachelet’s workplace did not reply to an AFP request for particulars of the assembly, or whether or not Bachelet took the princess’ remark at face worth.

The tweet added that Latifa’s authorized advisor had organised the assembly and that the UN rights commissioner and Latifa had met in non-public.

Sheikha Latifa, 36-year-old daughter of Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, had mentioned again in June final yr that she was free to journey.

Sheikh Mohammed is vp and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is among the seven members.

Latifa made an unsuccessful try and flee the emirate in March 2018, escaping by boat with the assistance of buddies earlier than being hauled again.

In Gebruary 2021, the BBC aired clips it mentioned had been filmed roughly a yr after she was captured and returned to Dubai, exhibiting her crouched in a nook of what she says is a rest room.

“I’m a hostage and this villa has been converted into a jail,” she says in a single cellphone video.

Bachelet’s workplace, together with NGOs comparable to Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch in addition to the UK international ministry had carefully adopted the matter and sought proof that the princes was nonetheless alive.

Dubai’s royal household had insisted that Latifa was being “cared for at home”.

