Dubai sets up specialized inheritance court

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy ruler of Dubai, introduced the launch of a brand new courtroom to streamline the inheritance course of, an announcement carried by Dubai Media Office stated on Sunday.

The new courtroom will contemplate all instances and requests for inheritance earlier than one specialised judicial physique.

Sheikh Maktoum, who can also be the Chairman of the Judicial Council, pressured that this step is a part of the management’s efforts to modernize and enhance the method of the emirate’s judicial system.

“We launched, within the Dubai Courts, a specialized inheritance court consisting of judicial departments with various specializations, to consider all inheritance cases and requests before one judicial authority within a specific time frame,” stated Sheikh Maktoum in a tweet.

“We seek to develop a qualitative judicial system in Dubai for social and economic stability,” he added.

He additionally stated that their aim was to “maintain the best litigation system in the world.”

The first specialised courtroom of its sort within the nation, it would goal to scale back three levels of litigation to only one diploma, making certain that closing judgements are issued and applied instantly, leading to much less time wasted.

Members of Dubai’s judiciary praised the sheikh’s resolution, noting that it’s going to have a constructive influence on society and can contribute to attaining social stability, based on Dubai Media Office.

The inheritance courtroom’s rulings will likely be closing, lined by expedited enforcement, and never topic to enchantment by unusual means, the assertion learn, including that it might be appealed by means of a petition for reconsideration within the occasion of invalidity of a case file and that the courtroom might retract its ruling in accordance with the controls and procedures stipulated in Article 187 of Civil Procedure Code and its amendments.

