Dubai to charge for plastic bags, aims to outlaw in two years

The emirate of Dubai introduced Monday it might start charging a payment on plastic luggage utilized in Dubai, with an intention of outlawing them totally in two years over environmental considerations.

A press release from the government-run Dubai Media Office stated a 25-fils (6 cent) cost would begin July 1.

“Sustainability has now become an imperative at the global level, reinforced by changing the behaviors of society in a way that reduces the environmental footprint of individuals,” the federal government stated.

The authorities stated the ban was crucial as each camels and turtles had died from the plastic.

Already, some grocery shops within the skyscraper-studded metropolis have been encouraging the general public to deliver reusable luggage when procuring.

