Dubai to switch upcoming coal-powered plant to natural gas in sustainability push

A deliberate $3.4 billion coal-fired energy plant in Dubai as an alternative will probably be transformed to make use of pure fuel, the emirate introduced, amid the United Arab Emirates’ wider pledge to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The announcement Thursday got here in an announcement quoting Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed al-Maktoum, the chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and CEO of the group proudly owning the long-haul service Emirates.

The assertion provided no particulars on how a lot the conversion would value, nor how that might have an effect on the plant’s deliberate time to return on-line.

The plant additionally will embody a desalination plant to offer the water wanted to inexperienced its desert dunes.

The Hassyan energy plant close to Dubai’s border with Abu Dhabi is being constructed partially by China, which describes the plant as a “major engineering project of the Belt and Road Initiative.”

China had anticipated that the plant, which has General Electric Co. concerned in its building, will meet 20 % of Dubai’s electrical demand.

