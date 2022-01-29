Dubai unveils world’s ‘fastest, most expensive’ first responder

Dubai unveiled what’s claimed to be the world’s quickest and most costly “ambulance responder” at EXPO 2020 on Friday, in line with the Emirates nationwide media WAM.

The automobile, referred to as ‘HyperSport Responder’ was developed by Dubai-based W Motors, who’re finest identified for his or her Lykan HyperSport.

The Lykan HyperSport rose to international fame when it made an look within the Hollywood blockbuster film Fast & Furious 7.

The responder automobile reportedly prices $3.5 million (AED 13 million) and might speed up from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in 2.8 seconds, with a prime pace of 400 kilometers per hour, in line with the WAM report.

It comes geared up with 440 diamonds lined within the entrance LED headlights, a gold-plated inside roof and an inside upholstery that options gold stitched leather-based, in line with WAM.

‘HyperSport Responder’ operated by the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) was unveiled at EXPO 2020 on January 28, 2022. (WAM)

“The car’s speed and capabilities can significantly reduce response time during emergencies and ensure timely intervention,” mentioned Khalifa bin Darrai, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) within the authentic WAM report.

There at the moment are reportedly 331 autos within the DCAS fleet that reply to emergencies throughout the emirate.

