Dubai utility DEWA expects almost $2 billion in annual profit after successful IPO

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) expects 2022 revenue of AED 7.3 billion ($1.99 billion), Chief Executive Saeed Al Tayer instructed CNBC Arabia on Friday, after itemizing as a public firm this month.

He added that state utility DEWA has robust money flows and won’t must tackle debt.

DEWA this month raised $6.1 billion within the area’s largest preliminary public providing (IPO) since Saudi Aramco.

