Dubai’s DEWA boosts retail size in IPO amid strong demand 

Dubai’s utility DEWA mentioned on Saturday it has elevated the retail portion of its preliminary public providing by nearly 3 times, boosting the general deal dimension to as a lot as AED 22.32 billion ($6.08 billion).

The retail tranche was elevated to 760 million shares from 260 million shares as a result of “significant demand and over-subscription from retail investors,” it mentioned in an announcement.

DEWA’s public share sale is about to change into the most important for the area since Saudi Aramco’s document $29.4 billion in 2019.

Demand has been robust throughout the book-building course of on the high finish of the value vary, sources conversant in the matter advised Reuters on Friday.

DEWA had beforehand boosted the dimensions of the institutional tranche.

The IPO goals to assist the Dubai bourse compete extra successfully with larger exchanges within the area, similar to these in Saudi Arabia and neighboring Abu Dhabi.

Citigroup, Emirates NBD Capital and HSBC are joint world coordinators, whereas Credit Suisse, EFG Hermes, First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and Goldman Sachs are joint bookrunners.

