Dubai’s DEWA set to be among world’s largest listed utilities

Dubai’s fundamental energy and water firm is ready to affix the ranks of the world’s largest utilities after unveiling plans to checklist at a $34 billion valuation.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The high finish of its IPO value vary would catapult Dubai Electricity & Water Authority into an inventory of the highest 20 greatest listed utilities, valuing it at greater than Britain’s SSE Plc, Spain’s Endesa SA, Germany’s E.ON SE and Portugal’s EDP SA, based on knowledge compiled by Bloomberg.

DEWA is seeking to elevate as a lot as $2.2 billion in its preliminary public providing, in what could be the emirate’s greatest itemizing since DP World in 2007. Abu Dhabi National Energy Co PJSC will stay the biggest listed utility within the Persian Gulf, whereas Saudi Electricity Co. will drop to 3rd place within the area.

DEWA’s itemizing, set to be the most important this 12 months in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, would additionally make it essentially the most worthwhile firm on Dubai’s bourse.

ACWA Power International was the final utility to checklist within the Middle East. The inventory surged by the day by day restrict on debut in Riyadh late final 12 months, and has since doubled in worth.

Read extra:

DEWA plans to list 6.5 pct stake in what could be Dubai’s biggest IPO

Dubai utility DEWA hires Citi, HSBC for top roles in upcoming IPO: Sources

Dubai announces intention to publicly list SALIK