Dubai’s Emirates Airline to resume flights to India at pre-COVID level

Dubai’s Emirates Airline is restarting common flights to India from April 1 as a part of a longtime bilateral settlement between the UAE and the Asian nation, the Emirates state company WAM reported on Friday.

The airline will function 170 flights per week to 9 cities and can fly the flagship Airbus A380 between Dubai and Mumbai every day.

The provider operates flights to the capital metropolis New Delhi, and the south Indian cities of Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, and Thiruvananthapuram, along with central-India’s Ahmedabad.

Earlier in March, India’s Director General of Civil Aviation mentioned that the nation would resume worldwide flights from March 27.

Until now, flights between the 2 high-traffic international locations operated beneath an agreed-upon ‘travel bubble’ that noticed a restricted variety of routes and weekly flights to curb the unfold of COVID-19.

