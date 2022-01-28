Ducati announces ‘Ducati Unica’ customisation program

Ducati has additionally opened its Centro Stile Ducati studio for artists and creators.Bikes underneath the Ducati Unica program might be delivered with a certificates of uniqueness.

Ducati has introduced the launch of Ducati Unica customization program. Under the newly launched program, clients will be capable of ‘design and build’ their very own unique and distinctive Ducati bikes.

Under the Ducati Unica, the corporate has additionally opened its Centro Stile Ducati studio for artists and creators that can collaborate straight with designers and technicians to create distinctive bikes.

Ducati homeowners who join this system will get direct entry to the Ducati Centro Stile atelier in individual. These clients can even get an opportunity to witness first-hand the extent of dedication and a spotlight to element that Ducati reserves for every customisation mission. “Design is a particular ingredient of our creations. We needed to present Ducatisti the prospect to establish themselves much more with their very own bike, making it a direct expression of every individual’s particular person fashion. Therefore, we created Ducati Unica, an unique program that testifies to the excellence of Made in Italy of which Ducati is a consultant on the planet,” says Andrea Ferraresi, Centro Stile Ducati Director.

Each bike to be produced underneath the Ducati Unica program might be delivered to its proprietor together with a ‘certificate of uniqueness’. The firm additionally introduced that it’ll solely settle for a particularly restricted variety of requests every year for its Ducati Unica program and solely restricted individuals might be allowed to take part. “An thrilling and unforgettable expertise of customization to be skilled straight inside our Centro Stile. The second wherein Ducatisti lastly see their bike may be very thrilling for us on the Centro Stile and a supply of nice satisfaction,” added Ferraresi.

Interested clients can get in contact with their respective sellers to acquire the data essential to request access to this system.

