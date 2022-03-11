Ducati Scrambler Tribute 1100 Pro Launched In India, Priced at Rs. 12.89 Lakh

Ducati India has launched the 2022 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro within the nation, priced at ₹ 12.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro is a particular motorbike that has been created to pay homage to the historical past of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine, which was first launched on a Ducati motorbike in 1971, with the Ducati 750 GT. This particular variant of the Scrambler 1100 Pro includes a distinctive “Giallo Ocra” livery with a black body and sub-frame together with a brown seat. It is the primary product launch from the Italian marque in India for 2022.

Commenting on the launch, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director, Ducati India mentioned, “The Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro stays true to the Scrambler DNA while also paying homage to the history of the Borgo Panigale through the unique “Giallo Ocra” livery. Our first launch this year, the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro is a distinctive offering celebrating the iconic air-cooled L-Twin engine and it’s great that Ducatisti from India can also get their hands on this exclusive edition.”

Ducati says that the particular color it has chosen for the Scrambler Tribute 1100 Pro was significantly in vogue within the Seventies and the Borgo Panigale firm had additionally used it on the twin-cylinder 450 Desmo Mono and 750 Sport of 1972. This tribute additionally remembers the 750 Supersport utilized by the Spaggiari workforce since 1975, which accompanied the beginning of the epic interval of one other nice Ducati rider – Franco Uncini. In addition to the particular livery, the brand new Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro additionally comes with the long-lasting Seventies Ducati brand, designed by Giugiaro, black spoked wheels, round rear-view mirrors, and a brown seat with devoted stitching.

Visual cues apart, the motorbike comes with all the fashionable tech and options we’ve got seen on the Scrambler 1100 Pro collection. The bike is powered by the identical 1079 cc L-twin engine with desmodromic distribution and air cooling that produces 85 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 88 Nm of peak torque at 4,750 rpm. The motor is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and the clutch is a moist multi-plate sort with hydraulic management and a servo-assisted slipper perform that limits rear-wheel destabilisation throughout down-shifts.

In phrases of options and tools, the motorbike comes with LED taillamps, dual-element LCD instrument cluster, 18-inch spoked wheels on the entrance and a 17-inch unit on the rear, each shod in Pirelli MT60 RS tyres. There can also be a USB socket for cell phone charging beneath the seat. In phrases of security options, the bike will get Cornering ABS and Ducati Traction Control as customary together with Riding Modes – Active, Journey and City.

