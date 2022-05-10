Ducati To Manufacture Bikes In Argentina

Ducati and the Volkswagen Group Argentina have agreed to assemble Ducati bikes from utterly knocked down (CKD) kits in Argentina. The meeting plant shall be in Ducati’s dad or mum firm Volkswagen’s already-existing Cordoba Industrial Centre manufacturing facility. The firm expects to be producing bikes within the facility by the top of 2022. This would be the third Ducati manufacturing facility outdoors Italy, after Thailand and Brazil. Currently, lots of Ducati’s lower-priced fashions are made in Thailand, whereas the high-end machines, primarily the superbikes, are nonetheless manufactured within the Bologna manufacturing unit.

The first mannequin to be assembled in Argentina would be the Ducati Scrambler Icon.

The first mannequin to be assembled in Argentina would be the Ducati Scrambler Icon, which is already a well-liked mannequin within the nation. So far, there isn’t a phrase on meeting of different fashions, but it surely’s doubtless that Ducati shall be trying to supply CKD meeting of some different fashions as properly in Argentina, notably within the Scrambler household.

“The Argentinian motorcycle market is very interesting, Ducati has a strong positioning in this country in which over the years we have been able to achieve excellent results, both in terms of volumes and market share,” Ducati international gross sales and after-sales vp Francesco Milicia mentioned in a press release.

What isn’t clear is how the VW group and Ducati intend to scale up this association, if in any respect. If that’s certainly the case, globally, then CKD meeting is feasible at quite a lot of different areas all over the world, and last meeting at location will even side-step import tariffs, passing on the advantages to prospects. If it is the start of issues to return, Ducati might properly look to leverage VW’s large international manufacturing footprint to scale up its CKD meeting worldwide.

The industrial relationship between Ducati and Volkswagen Group Argentina started in 2013, after Audi AG purchased the Italian bike producer globally in 2012. Ducati at present has seven unique dealerships with built-in service in Argentina, together with a showroom space and devoted house for the Scrambler vary.

