Here’s a take a look at the lifetime of Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Birth date: July 17, 1947

Birth place: London, England

Birth title: Camilla Rosemary Shand

Father: Major Bruce Shand, retired British Army officer, later a wine service provider

Mother: Rosalind Cubitt, daughter of the third Baron of Ashcombe

Marriages: Prince Charles (April 9, 2005-present), Andrew Parker-Bowles (1973-1995, divorced)

Children: with Andrew Parker-Bowles: Laura Rose and Thomas Henry

Her full title is: Her Royal Highness The Princess Charles, Princess of Wales and Countess of Chester, Duchess of Cornwall, Duchess of Rothesay, Countess of Carrick, Baroness of Renfrew, Lady of the Isles, Princess of Scotland

Alice Keppel, mistress of King Edward VII, the great-great-grandfather of Prince Charles, is the great-grandmother of Duchess Camilla.

An avid hunter and rider.

Like her husband, the Duchess is a patron of the humanities and plenty of charities.

1965 – Introduced to British society as a debutante.

Early Nineteen Seventies – Meets Prince Charles at a polo match at Windsor Great Park.

1973 – Marries Andrew Parker-Bowles.

1980 – Accompanies Prince Charles, as his official escort, throughout journey to acknowledge Zimbabwe’s independence.

1981 – Prince Charles marries Lady Diana Spencer.

1992 – “Diana: Her True Story” is printed, revealing Parker-Bowles’ position within the royal marriage.

1993 – Affair with Prince Charles turns into public when the transcript of a 1989 intimate cellphone dialog with the Prince is revealed.

1994 – During a televised documentary, Prince Charles admits to adultery.

1995 – During an interview for the BBC, Princess Diana is requested about Camilla: “Do you think Mrs. Parker-Bowles was a factor in the breakdown of your marriage?” She responds, “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

1996 – Prince Charles and Princess Diana divorce.

1998 – Meets Prince Charles’ sons, William and Harry, for the primary time. Is invited to tea by Prince William.

1999 – First seems in public with Prince Charles leaving the Ritz Hotel in London after a celebration.

2000 – Formally launched to Queen Elizabeth II at a celebration held at Highgrove, Prince Charles’ nation property.

2003 – Moves into Clarence House with Prince Charles.

February 10, 2005 – With the Queen’s approval, Prince Charles broadcasts he’ll marry Camilla April 9 at Windsor Castle. She shall be often known as Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall.

April 9, 2005 – In a civil ceremony at Guildhall in Windsor with a blessing at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, Charles and Camilla wed.

November 1-8, 2005 – With Prince Charles, makes her first official go to to the United States because the Duchess of Cornwall.

April 27, 2009 – Is introduced to Pope Benedict XVI on the Vatican by Prince Charles.

December 9, 2010 – Student demonstrators breach safety on the streets of London’s West End and assault the 1977 Rolls-Royce Phantom VI carrying the Duchess and her husband to a efficiency on the London Palladium. The couple escapes any bodily hurt. The college students are protesting the hike in tuition charges.

April 9, 2012 – Buckingham Palace broadcasts that the Duchess of Cornwall will turn into a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. This is the best private honor bestowed by Queen Elizabeth II and the announcement comes on the seventh anniversary of Camilla’s wedding ceremony to Prince Charles.

May 8, 2013 – Attends the opening of Parliament. This is first time the Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales have attended the opening collectively.

March 2015 – Visits the United States with Prince Charles. The journey features a tour of Mount Vernon, a gathering with US President Barack Obama and a competition in Louisville, Kentucky.

February 5, 2022 – Queen Elizabeth II broadcasts in her Accession Day message her “sincere wish” for the Duchess of Cornwall to be often known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles turns into King.