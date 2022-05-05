Duck runs a marathon in New York. Watch how it finished the race

There are many individuals who like to run long-distance races like marathons as a passion. But have you ever ever seen or heard a duck that has run a marathon? It could sound ridiculous however that’s what occurred when a duck ran the Long Island Marathon in New York. The video of the duck operating the marathon was posted on Instagram 4 days in the past and it’s got 4.31 lakh views up to now.

The video was posted by the Instagram account seducktive, which belongs to a duck named Wrinkle. It has 5.68 lakh followers on Instagram. In the video, the duck is seen operating the marathon together with different contributors. When the duck is near the ending line, it begins flapping its wings as the gang cheers it on. Wrinkle was given a medal on finishing the marathon and in addition bought its pictures clicked. The duck was given the quantity 332 within the race.

“Wrinkle Finished a Marathon. Thanks so much to@limarathonfor having Wrinkle as a special guest to run in the Long Island Marathon Weekend,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

“You are truly amazing Wrinkle so much love for You,” commented an Instagram consumer. “This is literally the cutest thing ever! His sprint finish,” posted one other. “The fastest duck in the universe,” stated a 3rd. “Wrinkle you put a smile on my face every day thank you. You are awesome and well done running the marathon with your lovely assistant,” reads yet one more remark.

