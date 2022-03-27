Duke Makes the Final Four in Coach K’s Last Season

When the Razorbacks surged within the second half, narrowing the hole to 53-48, Krzyzewski referred to as timeout to calm his staff. He made positive the offense ran via his greatest participant, Banchero, and signaled “1-2” from the sideline, instructing his protection to modify to zone. Banchero, who can be named the regional’s most excellent participant, scored within the submit, handed to A.J. Griffin who drove for an additional basket and made two free throws and in a flash Duke had a working margin at 59-48.

Arkansas by no means threatened the remainder of the way in which.

A yr in the past, Krzyzewski had left the impression that he had misplaced his iron grip on this system that he had develop into synonymous with: an N.B.A. prospect stop at midseason, he snapped at a reporter from the college newspaper, and his staff missed the N.C.A.A. event for the primary time in additional than 1 / 4 century.

No males’s coach has retired after successful a nationwide championship since 1977 when Al McGuire, who was 48, retired after Marquette gained the title. Two years earlier, John Wooden informed his staff after a semifinal victory over Louisville that he would retire following the title sport, which the Bruins gained in opposition to Kentucky.

Krzyzewski, 75, gave himself a for much longer runway. He took the uncommon step final June of saying his retirement efficient on the finish of this season. He stated he didn’t need to exit the way in which he did final season, when Duke was 13-11 and noticed its possibilities of making the N.C.A.A. event vanish when it needed to drop out of the Atlantic Coast Conference event due to a coronavirus outbreak inside the staff.

The determination to announce it — and assistant Jon Scheyer as his alternative — was to keep away from deceptive recruits who might need requested how lengthy he meant to educate, he stated. Still, the entire season has been one thing of a final waltz tour.

“It wears on you a little bit because everywhere you walk, everyone is taking a picture of you, they’re watching everything,” Krzyzewski stated earlier this week. “Look, that gets old.”

He added: “But I feel for my guys. They’ve had pressure on them that we’re not putting on them. I tell them all the time, we’re playing for us — for you — but then it just works out. No one — it’s not a sinister plan against us or anything, but it just happens that way.”