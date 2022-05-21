Duke on CPO’s wage offer: Government must never be comfortable

News

Former PSA president Watson Duke.

Former Public Service Association (PSA) president Watson Duke has joined his former commerce union colleagues of their heavy criticism of presidency’s two per cent public sector wage enhance over 4 collective bargaining intervals.

On Thursday, Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial supplied hourly, each day and weekly-rated staff of the Central Government, the Tobago House of Assembly and municipal companies zero for the negotiating interval 2014-2017, one per cent for 2018, zero per cent for 2019-2020 and one per cent in 2021.

In an interview with Newsday on Friday, Duke who led the PSA for over a decade and isn’t the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Deputy Chief Secretary, cautioned the federal government.

“The authorities shouldn’t get comfy, as a result of there are various different commerce union leaders who can battle. The authorities must not ever be comfy sufficient to make that transfer as staff know what they deserve and they’re seeing the standing of the economic system. It is getting higher with the rise in gasoline and oil costs.

“They shouldn’t be comfortable because Watson Duke, who was once trade union leader, is around the corner and is making his way with great strides to be at the top of the government. And if they don’t fix it, I would assure TT I will fix it and deal with this matter frontally. Workers would not have to go beyond over a year of negotiations to wait for their money.”

Duke referred to as on the CPO to be conscious of the sacrifices of staff over the previous eight years.

“Increase in transportation value, enhance in gasoline value, enhance in medical payments, enhance in psychological sickness, basically residing.

“They did it fearfully with a patriotic viewpoint as a result of they understood that the federal government at all times owns as much as its accountability.

“The Minister of Finance is playing awful stupid with disregarding the index finger of workers, telling themselves that this is the stone dark age and men are still petrified by authority, that they are still ignorant of the economic status, and that they could hoodwink them into accepting a two per cent for an eight-year period –something that has never happened since TT became an independent nation.”

Duke stated whereas he wouldn’t inform the unions methods to negotiate, the provide is one thing he wouldn’t have accepted.

“(That is) something that the government, through the CPO, should withdraw with immediate effect and engage workers as if they are rational beings with the ability to affect governance in this country.”

At a information convention on Friday, the National Union of Government and Federated Workers referred to as on all unions, and their members and households, to protest the federal government’s provide.

Duke, the political chief of the Progressive Democratic Patriots, reminded staff of his promise that he wouldn’t abandon them when he exited workplace as PSA chief final December.

He stated he’ll help the unions at any time when they announce a date for when they may ship a robust message to the federal government.

“I have left the union and will not interfere with the work of my fellow comrades, but I want to assure the public I will always stand by their sides.”