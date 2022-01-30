Duluth Police Evacuate Kwik Trip, Armed Man Detained

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Duluth police say a person armed with a weapon shut down a Kwik Trip in Duluth for nearly two hours Saturday.

The Duluth Police Department says officers responded to an armed particular person with a weapon on the Kwik Trip on twenty seventh Ave W. round 3:21 p.m. Officers blocked off Michigan Street and evacuated the shop.

The Tactical Response Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to offer assets to resolve the incident shortly and safely.

Around 5:15 p.m., police say the 29-year-old man got here out of the gasoline station peacefully.

The man was detained and transported to a neighborhood hospital.

No accidents have been reported.