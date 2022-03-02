Duluth Police: Woman In Critical Condition Following Stabbing, 1 Arrested

DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Duluth say a lady is critically harm and a suspect is in custody following a stabbing Wednesday morning.

According to Duluth police, officers had been dispatched at 5:15 a.m. to a residence on Kenwood Avenue for the report of a stabbing.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim and suspect were in a domestic relationship,” police mentioned.

The sufferer was taken to an area hospital in essential situation; the male suspect is in custody whereas the investigation continues.

Domestic Violence Resources: For nameless, confidential assist, individuals can name the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.